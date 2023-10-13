Man banned from Bristol city centre for three years

A 34-year-old man has been banned from Bristol’s city centre for three years following a series of thefts.

Officers went to Bristol Magistrates’ Court last week to secure a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for Sean Jones, of no fixed address.

The order was granted last Tuesday (2 October) and forbid Jones from entering Bristol city centre including Broadmead and Cabot Circus shopping centre for three years.

The repeat offender has been linked to 22 incidents, where he had stolen more than £1,400 worth of items between 11 August and 8 September.

He has appeared in court on several occasions for these offences.

Our officers work closely with partner agencies to support people in the community to prevent reoffending. Orders like this are often used as a last resort.

Neighbourhood Policing Sgt Sean Underwood said: “Shoplifting and theft have a significant impact on businesses who, like many individuals, is struggling during the cost of living crisis. “The Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team are committed to working with business owners and stakeholders to support them and utilise anti-social behaviour legislation to ban offenders from the area. “Jones has repeatedly targeted shops and stolen from them without any care for the ramifications or impact.”

If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour in your community, you can report to us online at Report | Avon and Somerset Police. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.