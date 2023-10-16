Man charged after knife seized
A man arrested on Thursday 12 October in Bristol has been remanded in custody after being charged with offences including possessing a knife in a public place.
Ckay Smith, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 October and was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.
He will remain in custody until a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 10 November.
We’re also working with HeartSafe to install potentially life-saving bleed kits alongside defibrillators in communities across the Avon and Somerset Policing area. You can find planned and current bleed kit locations on the HeartSafe online map.