Man charged with dangerous driving after double fatal M4 collision

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the M4 three months ago that claimed the lives of two women.

Emergency services were called to the M4 eastbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 21 in the early hours of Monday 17 July, following a two-vehicle collision. Two women, in their 50s and 60s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Liam Slade, of Aberthaw Circle in Newport, has been charged with two counts each of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old was remanded overnight to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 10 October).

Three other men arrested as part of our enquiries have been released without charge.