Man charged with terrorism offences – Bristol

**The following has been issued by Counter Terrorism Policing South East**

A man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with an investigation into the dissemination of terrorist publications.

Faseh Uddin Sajid, of Green Croft, Speedwell, Bristol has been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

These charges come following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police South East (CTPSE) with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) in relation to the sharing of videos containing footage of ISIS and ISIS killings that were allegedly being shared on apps like Telegram.

The 20-year-old was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 2 November.