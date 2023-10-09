Man jailed for sending inappropriate messages to teenage girl

A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of sending sexual messages to a child over a two-year period.

Steven Thomas, from Exeter, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 5 October after being found guilty by a jury earlier in the year.

He was jailed for two years and four months after being convicted of causing/inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a notification requirement for 10 years.

The sentence relates to an investigation in which Thomas sent a large number of sexual messages and requests to a girl from Taunton over a two-year period.

During the sentencing, the judge commended the strength and resilience of Thomas’ victim throughout the investigation.