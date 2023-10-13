Man jailed for two burglaries and shoplifting within 24 hours of arrest

A 52-week prison sentence has been handed to a burglar who broke into two homes in Taunton, and admitted a separate shoplifting offence.

Jesse Lennox forced his way into a home in Moorland Place and committed a burglary in Outer Circle last month. During the two burglaries he stole money, tobacco and a bank card.

The 36-year-old was sentenced at Taunton Deane Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 12 October) within hours of being apprehended by police.

Lennox, from Taunton, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and asked for a shoplifting offence to be taken into consideration.

Officer in the case PC Jim Card said: “We are committed to bringing burglars to court and are pleased to see Lennox jailed within 24 hours of being arrested.

“Burglary is a serious offence and we hope the 52-week prison sentence handed out in this case is a reminder to criminals that they can expect be dealt with robustly.”