Man jailed over friend’s murder

A man is starting a 23-year jail term after killing his friend.

On Friday 29 September 2023 Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster, was convicted of murder.

The jury at Bristol Crown Court heard that Bradley and Marcus Dunkerton, 40, had spent the evening at the Railway Tavern pub in Charfield, South Gloucestershire, on Friday 24 June 2022.

Marcus was told to leave by the landlady after a drunken row ended with him punching Bradley and pushing Bradley’s partner.

Bradley admitted going to Thames Close, where Mr Dunkerton lived with his partner and their young daughter, punching him, and stabbing him in the buttocks, but denied intending to cause serious harm or inflicting the fatal blow.

Marcus’ partner called police and ambulance crews just before 11pm, but sadly he could not be saved and died just before midnight.

Bradley was arrested on Manor Lane just after 11.30pm.

A post-mortem examination established that Mr Dunkerton had been stabbed five times and that the cause of death was the severing of his femoral artery.

The court heard that detectives tracked Bradley leaving the pub, going to his home in Avon Road, and then to Thames Close, through CCTV and doorbell footage. The prosecution said he went home to get a knife, but he said he had the kitchen knife with him already, claiming to use it for work.

“We may never know what triggered the dispute between these two friends, but it’s clear that alcohol played a significant part in the events leading up to Marcus’ death. “This has been an incredibly difficult time for Marcus’ family, and I would like to commend them for their dignity and support. Marcus’ partner Nicola, especially, was cross-examined in court as Bradley tried to throw the blame on her but the jury saw through this and determined that Grant Bradley alone was responsible for Marcus’ death.” Detective Inspector Neil Meade of the Major Crime Investigation Team, who led the investigation.

In the days after Mr Dunkerton’s death his partner, parents and other family members said: “No words will ever be able to express the deep sadness and loss that we feel as a family.

“Marcus was a much-loved son, brother, partner, father, step-father, uncle and son-in-law who was very much loved by us all.

“He was an excellent father. We are heartbroken. He will leave a huge hole in our lives and will be greatly missed. We ask that people respect our privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time for ourselves and all those who knew Marcus.”