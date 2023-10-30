Man sentenced for cocaine and cannabis offences

A 19-year-old man has been jailed after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply offences in Bristol.

Dwain Clemmings was arrested in the Grosvenor Road area on 28 June this year, following information about drug dealing.

He attempted to make off from officers and discard a bag, but was detained and found to be in possession of cocaine, with an estimated street value of about £1,800, plus cannabis. He also had a lock knife with him.

Clemmings, of Oakhill Drive in Bedminster, received a two-year sentence having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, plus a third count of possession of a bladed article. The hearing was held at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 October.

He also received a criminal behaviour order, which prevents him from entering parts of east Bristol for the next three years.