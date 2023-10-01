Murder charge for woman after man’s death

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was attacked in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, Bristol, on Friday 29 September.

Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, remains in custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 02 October.

The man, who was in his sixties and from Easton, died from a stab wound. His family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

The Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) is leading the enquiry and treating it as a race-hate crime. The family has been offered assistance by SARI.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased, who was a familiar and popular figure to many people in St Paul’s.

“We remain very grateful to the community for their prompt action to help the injured man and support for our investigation immediately after this tragedy. You will still see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”