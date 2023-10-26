Murder investigation launched following death in Brean
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Brean yesterday (Wednesday 25 October).
Officers were called to a holiday park off Weston Road at around 4.50pm and, on arrival, found a woman with a significant injury.
Despite the best efforts of officers, the woman was sadly pronounced deceased at around 5.20pm.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. They will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.
A 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this time and we would like to reassure them and the local community that our MCIT will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the facts.
“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, but I would like to reassure them that, at this stage, we believe there is no wider risk to the public and this is an isolated incident.
“If anyone has any questions or concerns, we encourage you to speak to any of our uniformed officers or contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223261220, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.