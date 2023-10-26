Murder investigation launched following death in Brean

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Brean yesterday (Wednesday 25 October).

Officers were called to a holiday park off Weston Road at around 4.50pm and, on arrival, found a woman with a significant injury.

Despite the best efforts of officers, the woman was sadly pronounced deceased at around 5.20pm.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. They will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

A 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.