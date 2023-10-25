Pedestrian injured in cycle collision

We’re at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a pedal cyclist on Bucklands Lane, Nailsea, which happened at about 12.15pm on Wednesday 25 October.

The woman pedestrian has gone to hospital with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening. A man who was with her was also hurt but his injuries are not believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing.

The woman’s next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them.

The man on the bicycle was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Bucklands Lane is closed to traffic except for pedestrians while officers examine the scene.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage of the incident or the moments beforehand, please get in touch.