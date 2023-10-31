Renewed appeal following death of injured pedestrian

We’re renewing an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the death of a man injured in a fail-to-stop collision in Bristol last month.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a white Honda moped happened at about 7.10pm on Sunday 24 September on King George’s Road, Bishopsworth.

​We’re especially keen to trace the rider of another motorcycle – possibly a delivery driver – who was not involved in the collision but who may have seen what happened.

Tragically, the injured pedestrian, 70-year-old David Watkins of Bishopsworth, died in hospital earlier this month.

“We are devastated and still trying to process this tragedy at the loss of Dave. “He was a loving Dad, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle and friend. He was full of life and had many years ahead of him. He had holidays planned and family gatherings to attend. “All this was taken from him, as he was taken from us way too soon, along with the memories yet to be made. “He will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him. X” The family of David Watkins

A 17-year-old male arrested in connection with the collision also required hospital treatment and will be interviewed when fit.

The pillion passenger of the motorbike has since been identified.

