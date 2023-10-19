Reward issued in arson investigation – Bristol

The charity Crimestoppers is appealing to the public to tell them anonymously what they know about anyone responsible for repeated arson attacks on a property in Bristol. A reward of up to £2,500 is available.

Earlier this year, we issued CCTV footage of a man we want to identify in connection with a suspected suspicious fire at a business premises in Regent Street that happened at approximately 11.25pm on Tuesday 14 February.

The fire caused considerable damage to the building, which has residential premises above the business. Nobody was injured.

Enquiries have been carried out since the incident and CCTV footage shows an individual in the area at around that time who officers wish to speak to.

We appreciate the footage is not the clearest but hope someone may recognise the distinctive olive green jacket they are wearing and be able to help us identify them. The person is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing black jeans.

Crimestoppers – which is independent of the police – is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £2,500 for information the charity exclusively receives, that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to the arson attacks on this Clifton business premises.