Reward issued in arson investigation – Bristol
The charity Crimestoppers is appealing to the public to tell them anonymously what they know about anyone responsible for repeated arson attacks on a property in Bristol. A reward of up to £2,500 is available.
Earlier this year, we issued CCTV footage of a man we want to identify in connection with a suspected suspicious fire at a business premises in Regent Street that happened at approximately 11.25pm on Tuesday 14 February.
The fire caused considerable damage to the building, which has residential premises above the business. Nobody was injured.
Enquiries have been carried out since the incident and CCTV footage shows an individual in the area at around that time who officers wish to speak to.
We appreciate the footage is not the clearest but hope someone may recognise the distinctive olive green jacket they are wearing and be able to help us identify them. The person is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing black jeans.
Crimestoppers – which is independent of the police – is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £2,500 for information the charity exclusively receives, that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to the arson attacks on this Clifton business premises.
Karen MacDonald, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We all have to work together to help keep our communities safe from harm. Often it’s the smallest piece of information that can be key to catching someone responsible for deliberately starting fires, which is why we are appealing to anybody who has suspicions or knows who is involved to come forward.
“We know that for some people it can be difficult to speak directly to the authorities, which is why our charity, independent of the police, is here to help. If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the arson attacks, then tell our charity what you know.
“Crimestoppers is here 24/7, 365 days a year. We guarantee your anonymity. Nobody will ever know that you contacted us. Call us anytime on 0800 555 111 or complete our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Your information could help catch those responsible or prevent another potentially devastating arson attack.”
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.