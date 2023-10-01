Statement from the family of Marcus Dunkerton

“Marcus was murdered on Friday 24 June 2022 in his family home where he lived with his partner, daughter and two stepchildren.

“Marcus was a much-loved partner, father, stepfather, son and brother and he will be sadly missed by all of us.

“As a family we are all now sentenced to a lifetime of being without him, there will be so many milestones and special occasions that Marcus will not see or be able to attend.

“These occasions will be a constant reminder that he has been taken from us all.

“He will never walk his daughter down the aisle when she gets married, he will never have the joy of becoming a grandfather.

“Marcus was taken from us tragically and far too soon in one senseless act of violence.

“Our lives will never be the same without Marcus.

“There isn’t a sentence that will make us feel better or bring Marcus back, but following a two-week harrowing trial, on Friday 29 September 2023 justice was finally served.

“We will never forgive Grant Bradley for what he did.

“We would like to thank the police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the prosecuting barrister Joanna Martin KC, and in particular our Family Liaison Officers Erika and Celia who have supported us throughout this 15-month terrible ordeal.”