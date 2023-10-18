Tackling shop theft and ASB – Bristol

On Tuesday 17 October officers carried out uniformed patrols in Broadmead, Bristol, to deter would-be shoplifters and those responsible for anti-social behaviour (ASB) and tackle offences.

The activity was part of a day of action arranged by the neighbourhood team working with the Business Improvement District, security teams at Cabot Circus and The Galleries and special constables.

A woman in her 40s was stopped leaving a shop with clothing having made no attempt to pay. It was her first theft offence and with the agreement of the shop she was dealt with by community resolution after the items were returned.

Arrests made

Two men in their 30s were arrested for being in breach of Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs). One was charged and appeared in court the same day. He was released on bail by magistrates ahead of a hearing next month.

The other was charged and released on bail to appear in court in December.

Two other men were seen by officers in breach of Community Protection Notices (CPNs). Both are already due in court for earlier breaches and the latest incidents will be added to the file.

Officers also issued a dispersal notice and seized goods being offered for sale by an unlicensed street vendor.

“We hold monthly meetings with the Bristol Business Improvement District and local businesses to make sure we understand the issues affecting them and work together to find solutions. “We’re successfully using ASB legislation to target persistent offenders with orders which can be used both to tackle unwanted behaviour, such as barring them from certain shopping areas, and to require positive action like engaging with support services. “This day of action is the latest in a series of activity aimed at supporting the business community. In a similar event last month a shoplifter suspected of 30 thefts was arrested.” Neighbourhood Sergeant Sean Underwood

Sergeant Underwood added that the neighbourhood team has also been advising stores on tips to deter theft, CCTV best practice and the best ways to report different types of crime and ASB, from calling 999 to reporting shop thefts on online.