Teenagers charged with 28 offences following series of incidents on Easter Sunday

Two teenage boys are due to appear in court next month charged with committing a series of offences in North Somerset.

The charges follow an investigation into a series of incidents in Brean, Burnham-on-Sea, Highbridge and Weston-super-Mare on Easter Sunday (9 April) in which a number of people were sprayed with a fire extinguisher by two people on a moped.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, have been jointly charged with:

nine counts of assault by beating

two counts of theft

one count of criminal damage

once count of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving

In addition, the 14-year-old has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Both boys are currently on bail and are due to appear at North Somerset Youth Court on Monday 2 November.

We’d like to thank all those who responded to our witness appeals and who assisted us with our enquiries as part of this investigation.