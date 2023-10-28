Teens charged following attempted motorbike theft in Clifton

Two teenagers have been charged following an incident in Bristol on Monday 23 October.

​The teens, aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, were jointly charged with attempted robbery.

​The 16-year-old was additionally charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Breaching bail conditions

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance.

​The 17-year-old has also been charged with:

Aggravated vehicle taking

Driving dangerously

Driving without insurance

Driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Being carried on a motor vehicle which was stolen.

The charges follow an incident in Berkeley Square, in Clifton, in which three people were filmed attempting to steal a motorcycle and threaten members of the public.

One other person, aged 17, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

​The two teenagers will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 28 October).