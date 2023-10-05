Two charged with violent disorder as part of Bristol riot investigation

Two more people have been charged with offences relating to the riot in Bristol city centre in March 2021.

Lucas Poore, 24, of no fixed address, and Jacob Dolphin, 22, of Weston-super-Mare, have both been charged with one count of violent disorder.

Dolphin appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 October, and the case was adjourned until Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 1 November.

Poore is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 November.

In total, 50 people have been charged as part of our investigation into the incident.

In addition, we’ve arrested two more people – a 26-year-old man from Bristol, on suspicion of riot, and a 29-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of riot. Both have since been released under investigation.

We still have 20 people on our online gallery who we want to speak to in relation to the disorder which took place on 21 March 2021 and would ask anyone who recognises any of those pictured to contact us.

If you recognise any of those pictured please call 101 and quote Operation Harley.