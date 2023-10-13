Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

We are seeking witnesses and dashcam following a collision between a car and a bike in Bristol this morning (Friday 13 October).

It happened at about 3.10am in St Luke’s Road, in Totterdown. The cyclist sustained serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries and he has been taken to hospital.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and enquiries to identify them are ongoing. A car, matching the description we have been given of the vehicle involved, has since been recovered close to the scene.

St Luke’s Road is shut while investigation work is carried out, between the junctions with York Road and St John’s Lane.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223250008.