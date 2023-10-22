Witness appeal after man stabbed in Redcliffe
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries continue to be carried out after a man was wounded in Bristol yesterday (Saturday 21 October).
We were called at approximately 4.10pm by members of the public after the victim had been seriously assaulted and the offenders had fled the scene. Paramedics attended and the victim was taken to hospital.
A tour of the surrounding area was carried out by officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, but the offenders were not identified. We received reports of them leaving the scene in the direction of Ship Lane.
We are releasing images of two men we wish to identify as part of our enquiries. They are described as:
- Male 1 (pictured above): late-teens or early-20s, of mixed heritage, average height and wearing a face covering, long-sleeved black jacket, gloves and light grey tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a rucksack on his back, which was dark with red flashes.
- Male 2 (pictured above): late-teens or early-20s, white, taller than male 1, clean shaven and of average build. He was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket with the hood up and light grey tracksuit bottoms.
Neighbourhood officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols today to speak to the public to gather more information and to provide reassurance.
Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “The victim sustained two wounds to their back during this vicious attack, which has left him in hospital. His injuries, while serious, are fortunately not considered to be life-threatening.
“We are focussed on trying to track down the perpetrators responsible for this and are particular keen to hear from witnesses, or people who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.
“If you can help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223257705. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the charity on its website – you will not need to provide your name and you will not have to attend court.”