Witness appeal after man stabbed in Redcliffe

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries continue to be carried out after a man was wounded in Bristol yesterday (Saturday 21 October).

We were called at approximately 4.10pm by members of the public after the victim had been seriously assaulted and the offenders had fled the scene. Paramedics attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

A tour of the surrounding area was carried out by officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, but the offenders were not identified. We received reports of them leaving the scene in the direction of Ship Lane.

We are releasing images of two men we wish to identify as part of our enquiries. They are described as:

Male 1 (pictured above): late-teens or early-20s, of mixed heritage, average height and wearing a face covering, long-sleeved black jacket, gloves and light grey tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a rucksack on his back, which was dark with red flashes.

Male 2 (pictured above): late-teens or early-20s, white, taller than male 1, clean shaven and of average build. He was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket with the hood up and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Neighbourhood officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols today to speak to the public to gather more information and to provide reassurance.