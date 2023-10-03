Witness appeal launched after man sadly dies in motorway collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man sadly died on the M49 this morning (Tuesday 3 October).

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a van and the driver of a broken-down vehicle on the M49 at around 5.45am.

Sadly one person, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this difficult time and they will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The northbound carriageway remains closed between the M4 Junction 22 and M5 Junction 18A and a diversion via the M4 is in place. The southbound has now reopened.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.

We are seeking any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to aid in our enquiries.