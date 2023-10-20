Witnesses and footage sought after collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and footage after a collision in Frome which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

It happened on Rodden Road, Frome, just before 9am on Thursday 19 October.

A black VW Golf was in collision with a black DAF skip lorry which was stationary while delivering a skip onto a driveway.

The driver of the Golf, a man in his twenties, went to hospital where he remains. His next of kin are aware and being supported. Our thoughts are with them.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his fifties, was released from hospital after treatment.

The road was closed until about 8pm while collision investigators examined the scene, and pending recovery of the vehicles.

Were you in the Rodden Road area at the time? Did you see either vehicle in the moments before the collision?

Do you have any dashcam or other footage, or any other information about the collision?