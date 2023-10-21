Witnesses sought after assault on man in Bristol

A man was assaulted in Bristol last weekend – did you see what happened?

It happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday 14 October in the Millennium Square area.

A group of about a dozen people were riding e-bikes in the area when a number of them attacked a man, in his 50s, with an unknown item.

The offenders, who were dressed in black and had covered their faces, made off in the direction of Anchor Road.

The victim required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out as we seek to identify those involved.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or may have information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223251841.