Witnesses sought after man assaulted in Chard

We are appealing for witnesses and any relevant footage after a man was assaulted in Chard.

On Sunday 17 September between 1-2am, the victim and his wife were walking along Boden Street when a car pulled up and got the victim’s attention.

A man from inside the car then assaulted the victim, a man in his 50s, causing possible life-changing injuries to his eye. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, with dark hair that is longer and wavy on top and short on the sides. He was said to be wearing dark clothing.