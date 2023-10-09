Witnesses sought after man assaulted in Wells
We are appealing for witnesses after a man assaulted in Wells on Sunday 1 October.
Between 10.30-11pm on Cathedral Green, a man in his 20s was assaulted and sustained multiple wounds to his head and back.
He was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
