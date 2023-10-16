Witnesses sought following burglary in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Bath over the weekend.

The back door of a property on South View Road was forced open sometime between 7pm on Friday (13 October) and 11am today (Monday 16 October) and a safe stolen from inside.

House to house enquires have been carried out while crime scene investigators will also examine the property as part of our inquiry.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the South View Road area over the weekend as well as anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help us.