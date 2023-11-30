Appeal after brick thrown through café window in hate crime incident – Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a racially aggravated criminal damage offence.

We believe the man pictured may have information which may aid our investigation.

He is white, bald, believed to be in his 50s, and is shown wearing a black-quilted jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

On Sunday 12 November at around 3.20am, an unknown man approached a café in Gloucester Road, Bishopston, and threw a brick through the large front window.

The damage is thought to have cost around £3,000 and is being treated as a hate crime.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information, please contact us.