Appeal after dog bite incident in park

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers are keen to speak with this man as part of an investigation into a dog bite incident in Stoke Park on Saturday 30 September.

They believe the man may have information to aid our investigation into the incident which happened between 12.30-1pm.

The man is described as around 6ft, of slim build, in his mid to late 50s. He is shown wearing blue jeans, a blue hoody, a black body warmer and a beanie hat.

The victim was with her family in Stoke Park, in Lockleaze, when a large dog bit her.

The owner collected the dog and left before officers arrived.

She sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment, but she is understandably shaken.