Appeal after fail to stop on the M5 near Clevedon

Officers investigating a fail to stop collision on the M5 on Tuesday (24 October) near Clevedon are seeking the public’s help to identify a car.

The incident took place between 5.45pm and 5.50pm on the southbound carriageway, just south of junction 20, and involved three cars.

A black Nissan Juke and a silver Honda Civic were both damaged and their occupants suffered minor injuries.

The third car, a silver BMW, initially stopped at the scene but left before details were exchanged.

We’re looking for dashcam footage or any witnesses of the collision who may be able to identify this vehicle.

If you can help, please contact 101, quoting reference 5223261388.