Appeal after serious assault in Bristol city centre

We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Bristol city centre on Saturday 28 October.

A man in his 20s was assaulted by a group of five men on Broad Quay between 2.15am and 2.20am.

A number of items were also stolen from the victim, including a black bag which contained a mobile phone, wallet and personal documents.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail.

DC Eleanor Gaskarth said: “The area was very busy at the time of this nasty assault and we’re hoping there may be witnesses or people who have footage who have yet to come forward.

“Thankfully the victim’s condition has improved, but he faces a long recovery. We are committed to catching those responsible.”