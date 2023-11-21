Appeal to identify man in assault investigation

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who we’d like to speak to after a man was reported to have been hit with a shovel and punched.

Officers received report of an assault in Kingsway, in Mark, at around 2pm on Saturday 18 November. They attended the scene approximately half an hour later but could not locate the victim.

Officers have since made contact with them and have taken a statement and secured footage of the incident.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered cuts and bruising, but did not require hospital treatment.

The man we’d like to speak to is described as white, aged in his 50s, bald and was wearing a tweed jacket, light grey shirt, and dark trousers.

He was driving a grey Toyota Hilux.

If you have any information which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223282450.