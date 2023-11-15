Bristol robbers’ sentences increased

Three men who carried out a robbery in Bristol earlier this year have received increased prison sentences.

Jack Walker, 22, Abdifatah Sharif, 28, and Billy Madden, 33, entered a takeaway in Stokes Croft on Saturday 18 February.

The victim was a customer who was threatened by Walker, who was in possession of a large machete. He was also punched, before the trio made off with the victim’s bag, which contained approximately £3,000 in cash, 400 Euros and other personal items.

Walker then committed a second street robbery later that same day, in which the victim was punched while in their mobility scooter and again a bag was taken.

The trio were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court back in August after admitting the offences.

Walker, of Yate, was jailed for 20 months for two counts of robbery and one of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Meanwhile, after both admitting one count of robbery, Sharif, of Easton, was jailed for 26 months and Madden, of Hartcliffe, received a 24-month sentence.

A joint decision was made between Avon and Somerset Police and the Crown Prosecution Service to appeal the sentences on the grounds they were unduly lenient.

The Solicitor General referred the trio’s sentences to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme and a hearing was held on Friday 10 November to consider the application. The three convicted men were represented in the Court of Appeal by lawyers who made submissions on their behalf.

The previous sentences were quashed, with the men handed longer prison terms. Walker was instead handed a five-year prison sentence, Sharif a term of three years and four months, and Madden jailed for two years and 10 months.