Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information into the incident which occurred at around 11.20am on Friday 17 November in Morley Street, Redfield, Bristol.

He is described as a middle-aged white man, with short hair. He is shown wearing a dark jumper, tracksuit bottoms and black boots.

If you have any information, or recognise the man, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223283845.