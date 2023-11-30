Can you help us identify this man?
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an ongoing rape investigation.
Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as they believe he can assist them with their investigation into the incident which happened on Saturday 18 March.
The man is white, of slim to medium build, with short, dark hair, wearing a dark hooded top.
At around 9.40pm, a woman was found unconscious in an alleyway off St Stephen’s Street, in Bristol, with no recollection of what happened.
She was spotted on CCTV walking down Corn Street at around 8pm the same evening with an unknown man.
Investigating officer, DC Florence Dickinson, said: “I would like to commend the strength of the victim in coming forward and reporting this crime.
“We have carried out a number of enquiries so far, including forensics, CCTV trawls and house-to-house enquiries, but now need the public’s help.
“If you recognise the man, or have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223063813.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223063813, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.