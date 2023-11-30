Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an ongoing rape investigation.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as they believe he can assist them with their investigation into the incident which happened on Saturday 18 March.

The man is white, of slim to medium build, with short, dark hair, wearing a dark hooded top.

At around 9.40pm, a woman was found unconscious in an alleyway off St Stephen’s Street, in Bristol, with no recollection of what happened.

She was spotted on CCTV walking down Corn Street at around 8pm the same evening with an unknown man.