CCTV appeal after assault in Bristol city centre

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bristol city centre.

A glass was thrown at a woman in Reina Bar in Park Street at approximately 1am on Sunday 1 October.

The victim suffered a severe cut to her lip which required treatment by a specialist in hospital and has left a scar.

The woman we would like to speak to is described as white, with long dark hair and as wearing a denim jacket, black top, black leggings and carrying a black bag.