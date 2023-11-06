CCTV appeal after assault in Bristol city centre
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bristol city centre.
A glass was thrown at a woman in Reina Bar in Park Street at approximately 1am on Sunday 1 October.
The victim suffered a severe cut to her lip which required treatment by a specialist in hospital and has left a scar.
The woman we would like to speak to is described as white, with long dark hair and as wearing a denim jacket, black top, black leggings and carrying a black bag.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223238944, or complete our online appeals form.