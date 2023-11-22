CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Congresbury

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify these youths who we’d like to talk to in connection with an attempted burglary in Congresbury.

Shortly before 2am on Monday 21 August the window of a garage was smashed, however nothing was taken from the property.

The three people we want to talk to are described as being aged 16 to 20 years old and as wearing dark tracksuits and balaclavas.