CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Congresbury
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify these youths who we’d like to talk to in connection with an attempted burglary in Congresbury.
Shortly before 2am on Monday 21 August the window of a garage was smashed, however nothing was taken from the property.
The three people we want to talk to are described as being aged 16 to 20 years old and as wearing dark tracksuits and balaclavas.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223202213, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.