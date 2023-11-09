CCTV appeal after fail to stop collision in Bridgwater
We’re seeking the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a fail to stop collision in Bridgwater.
A yellow Mazda sports car collided with a pedestrian in Paragon Place shortly after 5.50pm on Friday 3 November.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.
The man in the image is described as white, with short hair and he was wearing a dark fur-lined coat, and dark trousers.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223269348, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.