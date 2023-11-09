CCTV appeal after fail to stop collision in Bridgwater

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a fail to stop collision in Bridgwater.

A yellow Mazda sports car collided with a pedestrian in Paragon Place shortly after 5.50pm on Friday 3 November.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

The man in the image is described as white, with short hair and he was wearing a dark fur-lined coat, and dark trousers.