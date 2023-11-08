CCTV appeal after food stolen from supermarket in Bishopston, Bristol
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who we’d like to speak to in connection with the theft of food from a supermarket in Bishopston, Bristol.
More than £100 worth of meat was stolen from the Co-op store in Gloucester Road during two incidents on Thursday 28 September and Monday 2 October.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223245566, or complete our online appeals form.