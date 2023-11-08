 Leave site
You are here: Home » News » CCTV appeal after food stolen from supermarket in Bishopston, Bristol

Posted on 8 November 2023, at 11:52 in Appeals

A CCTV image of a white man with brown hair and a brown beard

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who we’d like to speak to in connection with the theft of food from a supermarket in Bishopston, Bristol.

More than £100 worth of meat was stolen from the Co-op store in Gloucester Road during two incidents on Thursday 28 September and Monday 2 October.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223245566, or complete our online appeals form.