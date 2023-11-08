CCTV appeal after sexual assault in Bristol city centre

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify this man who we want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Bristol city centre.

A man in his 20s was kissed in the incident which took place at the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday 19 August.

The man in the image is described as white, aged in his 50s, with a grey stubble beard, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins, as wearing a black Stranger Things logo t-shirt, blue jeans and a red trilby hat.