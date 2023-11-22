CCTV image released after Wells theft

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this woman, who we want to speak to in connection with a theft in Wells.

A black handbag was stolen from a woman at Kudos nightclub in Priory Road between 1.30am and 3am on Tuesday 18 April. The handbag contained cash, bank cards, ID, perfume and makeup.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The woman we want to speak to is described as white, aged between 20 and 35, with blond shoulder length hair and was wearing light coloured jeans and a black top.