CCTV image released as part of investigation into sexual assault in Bristol

Posted on 15 November 2023, at 14:14 in Appeals

A CCTV image of a man we'd like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Bristol city centre. The man is white, thought to be aged in his 30s and is wearing black shorts and a grey 'Hype' jumper
If you know this man please call 101

We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to speak to the man about the sexual assault of a woman in Bristol city centre as we think he might be able to help our inquiry.

The incident happened at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday 12 August outside the ground floor toilets of Cabot Circus shopping centre.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223194506, or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.