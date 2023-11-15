CCTV image released as part of investigation into sexual assault in Bristol
We’re releasing a CCTV image of man we need the public’s help to identify.
We’d like to speak to the man about the sexual assault of a woman in Bristol city centre as we think he might be able to help our inquiry.
The incident happened at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday 12 August outside the ground floor toilets of Cabot Circus shopping centre.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223194506, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.