CCTV images released to help ongoing arson investigation

A fire that caused substantial damage to a residential property in Bristol remains under investigation.

We are releasing CCTV images of a man we want to talk to in connection with our enquiries.

The fire took place at about 1am on Thursday 18 May at an address in East Street in Bedminster.

Detective Sergeant Mike Coleman said: “Although the property sustained a significant amount of damage, fortunately nobody was physically injured during this incident.

“Enquiries, including forensics and house-to-house, have since been completed.

“We are now asking the public if they recognise the man in the photographs and can help us identify him. He had a small or medium-sized dog with him at the time.”