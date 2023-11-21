CCTV released after sexual assault in Easton

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in the Easton area of Bristol.

At approximately 7pm on Tuesday 10 October, a woman was sexually assaulted while walking next to the platform of Stapleton Road station.

The man we’d like to speak to is described as a 40-50-year-old Asian man, wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and grey trousers.