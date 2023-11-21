CCTV released after sexual assault in Easton
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in the Easton area of Bristol.
At approximately 7pm on Tuesday 10 October, a woman was sexually assaulted while walking next to the platform of Stapleton Road station.
The man we’d like to speak to is described as a 40-50-year-old Asian man, wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and grey trousers.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223247784, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.