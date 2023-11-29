Disqualified driver admits driving dangerously

A disqualified driver, who tried and failed to make off from police in Weston-super-Mare, during Road Safety Week will be sentenced next month.

Zachary Williams, 28, was arrested after a pursuit on Friday 24 November that began at about 5.40pm.

Officers on a mobile patrol in Winterstoke Road saw Williams at the wheel of a black Citroen C2 which was suspected of being stolen.

With Williams showing no sign of stopping for police, he was tracked on road by officers and in the sky with assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

Found hiding in a garden

After approximately 20 minutes, Williams stopped the car in a residential street in Milton, and unsuccessfully sought to avoid arrest by hiding in a private garden.

Williams, of Caerphilly, was charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He appeared at North Somerset Courthouse on Monday 27 November, where he pleaded guilty to all four offences. Williams was remanded and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 12 December.

“Reckless” motorist off the road

PC Marcus Cookson said: “Williams travelled at excessive speeds during rush-hour across large parts of Weston-super-Mare, including the seafront, in an effort to avoid arrest.

“Between pursuit-trained officers on the ground and NPAS’ skilled pilots, he was unsuccessful and will be sentenced in a couple of weeks’ time after an efficient investigation.

“It is pleasing to get another reckless motorist off the roads, especially as it coincided with Road Safety Week in which we have sought to raise awareness of dangerous driving.”

