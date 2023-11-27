Drug dealing pair jailed as thousands of pounds of drugs seized
Two people have been jailed for a total of 10 years and four months after officers discovered tens of thousands of pounds-worth of drugs.
Iyrone Brown, aged 35 of Mogg Street, and Rhia Canady, aged 32 of Maes Knoll Close, appeared in Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 27 November) after both pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including cocaine and heroin.
Brown was additionally charged with possession with intent to supply of crack cocaine and possessing criminal property.
Canady was also sentenced for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Brown was handed an eight-year prison sentence, while Canady was jailed for two years and four months.
The court heard how, on Thursday 6 April, police carried out a warrant at a property in Mogg Street, in St Weburgh’s, Bristol, where Canady had been seen leaving earlier in the day.
Brown ran from the scene, jumping over the fence in an attempt to evade police, however after a short foot chase, was arrested.
Officers discovered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and more than £20,000 in cash.
A short time after the warrant at Mogg Street police attended Canady’s home in Maes Knoll Close, in Hengrove, and carried out a second warrant, where she was arrested and drugs were found within.
In total, officers seized:
- Cocaine with a street value of £105,840
- £8,000-worth of crack cocaine
- £24,300-worth of heroin
DCI Ben Lavender said: “We are pleased with the sentence issued today. The investigation has seen two drug dealers sent to prison and a large quantity of drugs removed from the streets.
“Drugs, and the crimes which are associated with them, destroy communities and families.
“We hope that this sentence will reassure and reaffirm to the public how serious we take matters of drug dealing, and we will continue to work hard to crack down on this type of crime.”
If you suspect someone in your community is drug dealing, please report it to us via 101 or our online reporting system.
Alternatively, you can speak with your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.