Drug dealing pair jailed as thousands of pounds of drugs seized

Two people have been jailed for a total of 10 years and four months after officers discovered tens of thousands of pounds-worth of drugs.

Iyrone Brown, aged 35 of Mogg Street, and Rhia Canady, aged 32 of Maes Knoll Close, appeared in Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 27 November) after both pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

Brown was additionally charged with possession with intent to supply of crack cocaine and possessing criminal property.

Canady was also sentenced for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Brown was handed an eight-year prison sentence, while Canady was jailed for two years and four months.

The court heard how, on Thursday 6 April, police carried out a warrant at a property in Mogg Street, in St Weburgh’s, Bristol, where Canady had been seen leaving earlier in the day.

Brown ran from the scene, jumping over the fence in an attempt to evade police, however after a short foot chase, was arrested.

Officers discovered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and more than £20,000 in cash.

A short time after the warrant at Mogg Street police attended Canady’s home in Maes Knoll Close, in Hengrove, and carried out a second warrant, where she was arrested and drugs were found within.

In total, officers seized:

Cocaine with a street value of £105,840

£8,000-worth of crack cocaine

£24,300-worth of heroin