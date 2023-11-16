Man jailed for attempting to pass mobile phones and drugs into prison

A man who attempted to pass mobile phones and drugs into a prison has been jailed for 18 months.

Kyle Morris, of Fane Close, Brentry, Bristol pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced on Tuesday 14 November at Bristol Crown Court.

The 27-year-old was stopped by officers while carrying a cling film-wrapped package containing mobile phones, cannabis, tobacco, steroids, and needles and syringes outside HMP Bristol in September.

Morris was later charged with attempting to convey prohibited articles into a prison after he was found to have been in contact with people inside the prison.

His arrest was part of joint enforcement action carried out with South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

DCI Ben Lavender said: “Conveying prohibited items into prisons is a growing problem and tackling it is a key focus for us and our criminal justice partners. “If these items make their way into the prison system, they can fuel further crimes by inmates and can pose a risk to prison staff. “This sentence is evidence of how seriously this issue is taken and will hopefully act as a deterrent to other people considering taking similar steps.”