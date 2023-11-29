Men charged after South Gloucestershire burglaries

Two men have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries at eight South Gloucestershire businesses.

Robert Prosser, aged 45, of no fixed address, and 37-year-old Martin White, of Radnor Road, Bishopston, were both charged with eight counts of burglary and one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

Prosser was additionally charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs and failing to stop for police.

White was also charged with common assault.

The charges relate to burglaries at eight businesses across South Gloucestershire over a three-day period last month between 22-24 October.

They appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 22 November where they entered not guilty pleas. The trial will take place next year.

Insp Steve Davey of the Operation Remedy unit said: “Burglary is a priority area for us, and we know it’s something our communities want us to focus on.

“We are working extremely hard to identify the perpetrators of these incidents, which is why it’s vitally important that businesses report these types of incidents to police, no matter how minor they may appear.”