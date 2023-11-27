Renewed CCTV appeal after assault in Downend park

We are issuing a CCTV image showing two people we want to talk to in connection with an assault in Downend as part of a renewed appeal for information.

We hope someone can help us identify the pair as we hope they can help us with our enquiries after a man was assaulted at King George V Playing Fields at about 12.15pm on Friday 17 November.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was sat on a bench, when assaulted by an unknown man, described as approximately mid-40s, 5ft 10ins and of a medium build.

The victim required hospital treatment due to the facial injuries he sustained.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223281358.