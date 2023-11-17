Witness appeal after cyclist injured
We’re appealing for witnesses after a collision in Bristol in September in which a cyclist was injured.
The incident took place on Whiteladies Road in Clifton on Thursday 21 September at approximately 10.15pm.
A woman, who was riding a green bicycle, was treated at hospital for a cut to her head and bruising.
She has since returned home and is recovering.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223236769, or complete our online appeals form.