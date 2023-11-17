Witness appeal after man assaulted in Weston-super-Mare
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a GBH in Weston-super-Mare.
A man in his 40s was stabbed three times by another man on Ellenborough Crescent at around 9.30pm on Sunday 22 October.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital but was thankfully discharged the following day having received stitches.
The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall with light coloured hair.
He was with a woman who was also aged in her late 20s or early 30s, with light brown hair.
Both the offender and the woman were wearing tracksuits.
As part of our investigation, officers have reviewed CCTV from the area and carried out house to house enquiries.
Anyone who saw what happened, has footage or any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223258483.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223258483, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.