Witness appeal after man assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a GBH in Weston-super-Mare.

A man in his 40s was stabbed three times by another man on Ellenborough Crescent at around 9.30pm on Sunday 22 October.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital but was thankfully discharged the following day having received stitches.

The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall with light coloured hair.

He was with a woman who was also aged in her late 20s or early 30s, with light brown hair.

Both the offender and the woman were wearing tracksuits.

As part of our investigation, officers have reviewed CCTV from the area and carried out house to house enquiries.

Anyone who saw what happened, has footage or any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223258483.